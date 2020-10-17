Dubai: Parents who leave their children behind in parked cars will be prosecuted for negligence, Dubai Police warned in a tweet on Saturday.
The warning reiterated similar posts in the past calling for parents to act responsibly. A number of children have died in the past years after being left behind in locked cars in the summer heat. “Leaving children unattended in parked vehicles is an act of negligence punishable by law,” Dubai Police tweeted on Saturday.
In November 2019, two toddlers died in Abu Dhabi after the four-wheeler they were left in caught fire. Around 14 children have died in the UAE since 2007 after being forgotten or intentionally left behind in parked cars while the parents or guardians stepped out.
Wadeema's Law
In the UAE, Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema’s Law, protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, and abuse. Those who put children in danger, abandon them, neglect them, or leave them without supervision can be subject to a prison sentence or a fine, or both. The law applies to all children up to the age of 18.