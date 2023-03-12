Sharjah: A fire engulfed a warehouse containing metals in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 7 today.
Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes
A Sharjah Civil Defence spokesperson said no injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out at 10.42am.
Police had to clear the road for emergency crew to conduct the firefighting operation.
The site was later handed over to forensic experts for further investigations to determine the cause of the fire.