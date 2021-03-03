Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced an immediate job vacancy at the mission for a salary of over Dh8,500.
The opening is for the post of assistant in the press and information wing, the consulate said in a tweet on Wednesday. “The base salary is Dh7,200 and allowances of Dh1,368 plus health insurance will also be provided by the consulate,” it said.
The applicant must be a graduate preferably in English or media and communication or journalism. “Preference will be given to those candidates who have work experience in media or related sectors. Proficiency in English and Hindi is a must and Arabic is desirable.”
Also, the candidate must possess excellent communication and IT/ computer skills. The job requirements include handling media, including social media, with excellent skills in preparing press releases and reports.
Online application
Interested candidates can visit the website of the consulate and submit the online application. The closing date to submit the applications is March 14. “Only shortlisted candidates will be informed and called for the interview,” the mission stated.
Siddhartha Kumar Baraily, consul, Press, Information and Culture at the consulate, told Gulf News, that the vacancy is open to people in India as well.