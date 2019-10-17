Read our full guide to getting parents on a visit visa to the UAE

Dubai: You can now bring your parents on visit visa without paying the additional security deposit (refundable) charged by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA).

For someone living on a budget this can be a big money saver. There are travel agencies in the UAE who can help you bring your parents for a visit at a lower cost.

What are the benefits of this?

No security deposit

Since the travel agency is the 'sponsor' of your parents for visit visa, you as an individual, do not have to shell out the security deposit which the Amer services at GDRFA will ask for when applying through them.

The deposit required if you are procuring the visit visa through GDRFA is Dh1,020 for first degree relatives (a person's parent - father or mother, sibling - brother, sister or child). For second-degree relatives (blood relative which includes the individual's grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces or half-siblings,) the security deposit is Dh2,020 as per the GDRFA norms.

When you go through the travel agency for sponsoring your parents, there is no need to pay this security deposit.

Less paperwork involved

When bringing your parents in for a visit through a valid travel agency, they will do all the paperwork necessary. Since you are not the 'sponsor' of your parents, there is also less documentation required from you. For example you don’t have to arrange an attested labour contract, or an Arabic salary certificate or provide the latest DEWA bill, tenancy contract etc.

Documents for an agency-sponsored visit visa

1. A copy of guarantor's passport's first, last and visa pages

2. A copy of your Emirates ID

3. A copy of each visitor's passport's first and last pages

4. Each visitor's passport-size photograph, taken against a white background

5. Each visitor's passport should have a minimum validity of 6 months

6. If the visitor is your spouse, the same must be mentioned on your passport

7. Additional cash deposit of up to Dh5,500 may be required for certain visitors (not applicable for family visas*).

What is the cost involved

14 day tourist visa : Dh295 per person

30 day single-entry visit visa : Dh305 per person

90 day single-entry visit visa : Dh749 per person

30 day multiple-entry tourist visa : Dh950

90 day multiple-entry tourist visa : Dh2,150

30 day express tourist visa : Dh450

90 day express tourist visa : Dh950

(Prices may differ at the time of applying)

How many days to process the visa

Once accepted, visa applications require a minimum of 3 - 5 working days to process and may take longer.

Is the visa fee refundable if the visa is rejected

No, the visa application fee is non-refundable in all cases, including if the visa application is rejected

Validity of passport

For tourist visa to UAE, the passport should be valid for at least six months from the date of travel.

How to sponsor a visit visa for your family on your own

You can apply for a visit visa online or nake an application through the Amer services at GDRFA

Documents required

1. One photo of the sponsor in white background

2. Valid coloured passport copy of the sponsor

3. Sponsor’s original passport and Emirates ID

4. Sponsor’s IBAN number

5. Attested relationship proof of the person applying for the visa with the sponsor

6. Attestated tenancy contract with a minimum validity of two months

7. Latest Dubai Electricity and Water Authority bill

Arabic salary certificate for government, semi-government and free zone employees.

8. Attested labour contracts for private sector employees.

Cost involved

- Single entry 30 days visit visa - Dh415

- Multiple entry 30 day visit visa – Dh 790

- Long-term single entry visit visa for 90 days – Dh815

- Long-term multiple entry visit visa for 90 days - Dh1,840