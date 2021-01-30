Abu Dhabi: The Public Prosecution in UAE on Friday released a video to raise awareness about penalties and fines in case of disclosure of confidential work-related information.
People caught disclosing without authorisation online confidential information obtained in the course of, or due to employment, can face jail and up to Dh1 million in fines, warned the UAE authority.
The Public Prosecution posted an awareness video on its Twitter account, explaining Article 22 of the Federal Law no. 5 for 2012, which states: "[Violators] Shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least six months and a fine not less than five hundred thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or either of these two penalties whoever uses, without authorisation, any computer network, website or information technology means to disclose confidential information which he has obtained in the course of or because of his work."
The same Federal Law also states that a person could be liable to fines and penalties if he/she uses an electronic information system or any information technology means for offending another person or for attacking or invading his [or her] privacy.
The law also makes it illegal to disclose any information obtained by electronic means, if such information was obtained in an unauthorised manner.
- Inputs from WAM