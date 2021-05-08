Dubai: The UAE's '100 Million Meals' campaign has remarkably gone beyond its target with more than 385,000 people contributing to providing over 216 million meals.
Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign offers food parcels to families and individuals in 30 countries to enable them to prepare their own meals during Ramadan.
On his twitter page, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Brothers and sisters, with the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end, we also conclude the '100 Million Meals' campaign, which we launched early in Ramadan.
“More than 385,000 people contributed to the campaign, and we doubled the target to 216 million meals that will be distributed in 30 countries. This is the UAE, this is the Emirati people, and this is the Ramadan spirit in my beautiful country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Every Dh1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries, including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Pakistan, Egypt, Palestine, Bangladesh, Tanzania and Angola.
The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) as well as the Food Banking Regional Network.
The WFP will help provide 20 per cent of the campaign’s food parcels to refugee camps in Palestine, Jordan, and Bangladesh, while the Food Banking Regional Network is securing food parcels across 13 of the targeted 20 countries.
Beneficiaries are identified based on accurate, updated and integrated databases, the statement said.
The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an expansion of 2020’s locally held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that supported communities hit by COVID-19 across the UAE.