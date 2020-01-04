Spotted: Sunny Leone is back in the UAE. And this time she’s trying out Dubai’s winter flavours.
Leone posted a video of herself skating in Dubai Mall’s ice-rink on Saturday. The video pans left and right, as it follows her clowning around on the ice. At one point, in the playful clip, she sticks out her tongue at the cameraman; at another, she squeals, ‘it’s snowing’.
Leone, who has starred in movies including Arjun Patiala, is a frequent visitor to the emirate; last year, she also came to the Gulf News office, where she spoke about movies, motherhood and more.