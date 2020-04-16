Officers looking for person who uploaded video and spread false rumours

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Ras Al Khaimah Police are looking for the person who uploaded an old video on social media showing a huge crowd of people in the desert against social distancing rules.

Police investigations revealed the video was old and denied the fake news.

Ras Al Khaimah Police renewed their calls to refrain from sharing rumours. Those who spread rumours can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to Dh3 million.

Police said the person responsible for this latest rumour would be tracked down and prosecuted.