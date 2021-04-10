A view shows buildings as vehicles drive through a road in Amman, Jordan. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will join with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in celebrating the 100th anniversary since its founding, which falls on April 11th.

The UAE’s participation reflects the strong historic relations between the leadership and peoples of the two countries, which have become a role model in terms of their strength, as they are based on mutual respect and joint interests.

The UAE- Jordanian relations, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan, and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, are distinguished by a high level of coordination in all fields and synergy regarding Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues in all regional and international events of joint interest, which made them reach to become an effective strategic partnership.

Jordan proudly celebrates its centenary, which, under the leadership of the Royal Family of Hashemites, has achieved many accomplishments, despite challenges.

Jordan, after 100 years, has become an effective country in the region. Although the establishment of the state came in the midst of a troubled and war-heavy region, the Hashemites were able to build a modern, developed state based on the constitution and laws belonging to Arabism, while rejecting infighting, and adopting moderation as a fundamental principle in its foreign policy.

Developing, and then sustaining relations between the UAE and Jordan, has captured the attention of the UAE's wise leadership, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, noted, "The UAE and Jordan will remain one heart, one hand, and one path of goodness towards a promising future."

In this regard, while receiving King Abdullah ll of Jordan on 16th January, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces said, "Our countries share a strong commitment to strengthening our cooperation and focusing on stability and development in our region."

During the past years, the wise leadership of the two fraternal countries has expressed a strong will and continuous support to enhance the solid relations between them to broader horizons, which was notably reflected in the continuous consultations, full coordination, harmony and consensus of visions pertaining to Arab, regional and international issues.