Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Wednesday performed the Eid Al Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; along with several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents, also performed the prayers alongside Sheikh Hamdan.
The Eid sermon was delivered preacher Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, and highlighted the virtue of piety and prayer, and the importance of family cohesion.
At the end of the sermon, he prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the UAE's leadership and people, and bless Arab and Muslim nations.
Eid Al Adha prayers in UAE
