In the early hours of Wednesday morning, UAE residents flocked to mosques and musallahs across the emirates to offer prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News
People offer prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai on the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents offer prayers at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents offering prayers at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News
Worshippers offer prayers at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News
Residents perform Eid Al Adha prayers at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Worshippers exchange greetings at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents exchange greetings at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
UAE residents greet each other outside the Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News
Residents exchange greetings at the Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents pose for a selfie outside a Dubai mosque after offering morning Eid prayers.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A road signage in Dubai displays ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News