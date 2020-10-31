Sharjah: Sharjah Police has beefed up its plan to provide patrols in desert areas in the emirate, in conjunction with onset of the winter season, and the desire of many members of the community to visit these picturesque sites.
The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed its full readiness to handle possible situations, through the security presence by patrols of the competent departments, and the integration of roles with all bodies, departments, and local institutions and the private sector.
Brigadier Ahmad Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at the Command, indicated that there are patrols covering these sites are connected to an integrated system. This aims to reduce the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, which may result in accidents.
He added that these new measures are as per the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the environment and provide peaceful atmosphere for the visitors of the desert camping sites.
Brigadier Al Serkal said that in order to limit the accidents that could cause losses in lives and properties, the patrols would impound any vehicles and enforce fines on people who violate the rules. In line with these directives, a number of patrols will be deployed in those areas.
Brigadier Al Serkal urged all those visiting these areas to adhere to all safety procedures and measures, with the aim of protecting lives and preserving their properties.