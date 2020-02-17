Jetman pilot Vince Reffet in flight Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A jetpack to travel? It might be a reality.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council shared a glimpse of what the future of travel might look like in a 38 second clip, uploaded from his official Instagram handle @faz3.

What was the video clip about?

#MissionHumanFlight took off in Dubai today, where a Jetman is seen whizzing into the air from the SkyDive Dubai runway at Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Shaikh Hamdan captioned the video: “A major milestone in the quest to achieve 100% autonomous human flight. Well done boys.”

The video had nearly 500,000 views and 4000 comments in just two hours.

Instagram users found the attempt “incredible”. User @salaam_alakom posted: “The future is here.”

@salemsuwaidan posted: “Amazing achievement.”

And, @sianlm67 posted: Flight success, very cool, so futuristic, impressive #expodubai2020.”

What is #MissionHumanFlight?

According to the Expo 2020 Dubai’s official website, Jetman, the individual jet packs capable of propelling a man to fly, under the brand name of Jetman Dubai, in collaboration with XDuabi and powered by Expo 2020, will achieve 100 percent autonomous human flight by 2020.

The website states: “There is a height range where humans cannot fly autonomously. It is called the grey area. By flying at altitudes never attempted before, Jetman is narrowing the grey area. And in 2020, it will disappear.”

According to a press release sent by Jetman, on Friday 14 February, Jetman pilot Vince Reffet successfully launched into the air from the runway of Skydive Dubai and flew up to 1,800m altitude.

Why is this a milestone? It proves that Jetmen can now fly directly upwards from a standing start without the need for an elevated platform.

The pilot hovered above the Arabian Gulf and only after demonstrating complete control of the flight by performing stops and turning, Reffet travelled at an average speed of 240km/h and he climbed 100m in the air in eight seconds, 200m in 12 seconds, 500m in 19 seconds and 1,000m in 30 seconds, as specified.

At the end of the three-minute flight, Reffet opening his parachute at 1,500m and landing back at Skydive Dubai.

Jetman in flight in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Other missions…

The Jetman team, duo Reffet and Fred Fugen conducted a mission last year, during which an autonomous human flight was carried out in China over the Tianmen Mountain to promote Expo 2020.

In this Dubai mission, Vince Reffet is seen making the flight that will make your heart stop in your chest.