Ras Al Khaimah: In line with the recent announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and the strategy of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) for sustainable transportation, RAKTA has strengthened the taxi sector by adding 11 Tesla vehicles to its environmentally-friendly electric fleet.
Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Bloushi, General Manager of RAKTA, confirmed that the addition of Tesla vehicles to the taxi sector comes within RAKTA’s plans to provide sustainable transportation solutions that raise the quality of transportation services and aims at converting 30 per cent of the taxi fleet into electric vehicles by 2030, in order to achieve the government’s vision to raise the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.
Al Bloushi pointed out that RAKTA’s strategy for sustainable transport 2030 emanates from the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Strategy 2040, which includes strengthening the infrastructure of the various transport sectors to be sustainable, environmentally friendly, low cost and are able to improve air quality to reach zero emissions by 2050.
A new category has been added within the application under the name Hala EV Taxi, and it will be available to all users to provide a sustainable, safe and smart ride.