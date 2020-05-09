Firefighters from four stations called upon to extinguish blaze

Dubai: A fire broke out at a contracting company building in Dubai’s Umm Ramool area near Dubai Airport on Saturday but there were no injuries reported, said an official from Dubai Civil Defence.

A spokesperson confirmed that they received an emergency call to report the incident at 8.50am and firefighters from Al Rashidiya station were scrambled to the scene within seven minutes.

Fire breaks out near Dubai Airport Supplied

“The fire happened in a building containing a contracting company and car parking. The blaze was brought under control at 10:36am without any injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Karama and Port Saeed stations assisted in extinguishing the fire, which took place in a single storey building.