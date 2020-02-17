No injuries reported in 10am smash before Dubai Mall turn off

Dubai: A nine car crash was reported on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning.

Dubai Police told Gulf News the incident happened at about 10am in front of the Dusit Thani Hotel before the Dubai Mall brigge in the direction of Abu Dhabi and caused extensive tail backs. No injuries were reported.

