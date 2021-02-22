The first season is set to kick off today. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: A new video series that captures the talents of exceptional young Emiratis in Abu Dhabi will soon be shown on TV and social media channels.

On Monday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the series — Abu Dhabi Youth — will showcase home-grown success stories with the aim of encouraging more people to reach their potential. The series is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADGMO) and Abu Dhabi Youth Council (ADYC), along with Abu Dhabi Media Company (ADMC), and it will explore the personal stories of high-achieving Emiratis aged 18 to 39 years.

The first season is set to kick off today (February 22), and episodes will be aired on Abu Dhabi Story Instagram page, Abu Dhabi TV, Emarat TV and Abu Dhabi Media website.

“Emirati youth have proven that their ambition has no limits, and we want to showcase their success stories to the world, and inspire more young people to achieve their potential in Abu Dhabi. This series will document the successes of our youth over the coming years and I hope it inspires the next generation to aim for their best, in whichever field they are passionate,” said Maryam Al Mheiri, director general of ADGMO.

The first season features Amani Al Hosani, the first nuclear engineer in the UAE, entrepreneur Saif Al-Romaithi, who explains how he has built more than 30 companies; and Farah Al Qaissieh, the founder of Stutter UAE, a support platform for stutterers. Each episode delves into the young person’s motivation and passion to succeed, and includes advice on self-motivation and how to achieve success. The episodes are designed to inspire fellow Emirati youth to strive for excellence and to encourage social participation.

National initiatives

“We are committed to supporting national initiatives that enhance the capabilities of our youth and enable them to achieve excellence. This aligns with our leadership’s vision and the nation’s strategy for developing UAE youth. The ‘Abu Dhabi Youth’ series is part of Abu Dhabi TV’s community-focused programmes that aim to motivate the nation’s youth to develop their skills and talent, and is aligned with our strategy to deliver innovative, audience-centric content with an enhanced and expanding digital offer,” said Abdul Rahim Al-Nuaimi, acting general manager of ADMC.