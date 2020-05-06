A look at the aftermath of Tuesday night building fire in Sharjah

Video Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster due to their quick response after a massive fire erupted at a residential tower in Al Nahda in Sharjah late on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control two hours after civil defence received the first fire alert. Personnel from Mina and Al Nahda fire stations attended the scene, while the Sharjah Police Air Wing was also called into action.

Of the 12 people who were injured, five were rushed to hospital with smoke inhilation and seven were treated at the scene.

The remnants:

Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah.

