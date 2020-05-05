Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: A massuve fire broke out at Abbco Tower in Sharjah on Tuesday night. Residents told Gulf News that the fire is believed to have started on the 10th floor at 9.04pm.

Massive fire in Sharjah Video: Massive fire erupts in Sharjah tower

“It was a small fire to begin with and we came out of the building as soon as we saw it,” said one resident. Sharjah Civil Defense teams were at the scene and police have cordoned off areas near the tower. Residents of nearby building have been evacuated for safety.

Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot to control the blaze after the police operation room received a call reporting flames in the building. The tower has 45 floors, including parking.

Another Arab resident from the 17th floor who was sitting inside his car, said, “Where do we go now?”

Many others too were taking refuge in their cars.