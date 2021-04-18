Abu Dhabi: With the aim of promoting healthier living, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has redeveloped more than 100 outdoor public spaces in the capital. The revitalised spaces include more options for leisure, physical activity and relaxation.
“The DMT has enhanced more than 100 new urban spaces across Abu Dhabi to offer healthier outdoor living options [for residents],” the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.
The new areas include more sustainable construction and landscaping, as well as attractive features like colourful murals and large text installations. Native plants dot the new spaces, and there are also shaded cycling tracks, as well as exercise equipment. Most noticeably, the spaces offer seating for residents within the busy streets of the capital, while the play equipment is a draw for young children.
The newly built spaces can be seen in redeveloped areas like Al Qurm Corniche, as well as in well-lived in areas like Al Bateen, Al Markaziya and Al Zahiyah.
“The great outdoors await you, incorporating [urban spaces with] gardens and seating for contemplation and creativity. We have created a range of inspiring and inviting spaces that provide everyone with the opportunity to relax and explore, spend time with family and friends, and exercise in fully equipped sports areas. They are framed by nature, and illustrate Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading destination for liveable, healthier and sustainable lifestyles,” the DMT said in a video released through the Media Office.