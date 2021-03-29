His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: WAM/Twitter

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has personally called a Sharjah police officer and thanked him for his generous and kind act in helping a stranded motorist.

In a phone call, Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed told sergeant Sergeant Ahmad Al Hammadi: “Thank you for the good news that honours your country, honour your family, and honour us. We are proud of you. May Allah protect you.”

And at the end of the call, Sheikh Mohamed promised Al Hammadi to meet him as soon as possible. “God willing, we will see you, I would be happiest if I reached you and saw you,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Al Hammadi told Gulf News that he was very happy to receive the call from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. “I was surprised when Sheikh Mohamed talked to me. There is no word to describe how I feel.”

Al Hammadi is a father of two children. “What I have done was what I learnt from our Rulers and leaders. It was part of the virtues and customs we were brought up on. We grew up committed to helping people,” he said.

Diligent officer

Al Hammadi has worked with Sharjah Police Traffic and Patrol Department for the past 12 years and has helped whoever needed it while he has been on duty.

Sergeant Ahmad Al Hammadi receiving a telephone call from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.

On Sunday morning, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted: “Zein Al Abideen described how responsibility and empathy are the values of our nation, and Sergeant Ahmed Al Hammadi demonstrated these values through his exceptional actions. I would like to thank both of them and all those serving on the front lines — we salute you.”

The incident

According to Sharjah Police, UAE resident Zein Al Abideen was driving along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when his vehicle broke down on Al Houm Bridge, near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.

Within two minutes, a police vehicle approached the scene and Sergeant Al Hammadi stepped out. Not only did he assist in diverting oncoming traffic on the busy highway, but he also contacted roadside assistance to transport the vehicle to a garage in Ajman. Sergeant Al Hammadi also paid for the cost of transporting the broken-down vehicle.

The incident was recently brought to light when Al Abideen went on the airwaves of Sharjah Radio to personally thank the police officer.