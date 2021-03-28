Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has personally commended a Sharjah police officer for his generous act of kindness in helping a stranded motorist.
On Sunday morning, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted: “Zein Al Abideen described how responsibility and empathy are the values of our nation, and Sergeant Ahmed Al Hammadi demonstrated these values through his exceptional actions. I would like to thank both of them and all those serving on the frontlines - we salute you.”
According to Sharjah Police, UAE resident Zein Al Abideen was driving along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when his vehicle broke down on Al Houm Bridge, near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.
Within two minutes, a police vehicle approached the scene and Sergeant Al Hammadi stepped out. Not only did he assist in diverting oncoming traffic on the busy highway, but he also contacted road side assistance to transport the vehicle to a garage in Ajman. Sergeant Al Hammadi also paid for the cost of transporting the broken-down vehicle.
The incident was recently brought to light when Al Abideen went on the airwaves of Sharjah Radio to personally thank the police officer.
Earlier, on March 21, Sharjah Police had honoured Sergeant Al Hammadi and confirmed that his humanitarian and kind gesture comes in line with the authority’s aim to encourage excellence when handling such situations to achieve the highest standard of security and safety of individuals and the community.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Chief of Sharjah Police, praised Sergeant Al Hammadi, whose goodwill reflected Sharjah Police’s aim to provide assistance to all sectors of society, and to successfully deal with various events in an efficient manner.