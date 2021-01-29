Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations, carried out a medical evacuation mission for a 37-year-old Romanian woman who was stranded in the Ghalila Mountains of Ras Al Khaimah after sustaining an injury.
A report was received by Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room, saying that an injured woman was stuck in the mountains. She had sustained multiple injuries after a fall while she was on a climbing trip.
The site was checked by the auxiliary operation systems of the Operations Room at the National Search and Rescue Center. Soon, a search-and-rescue team was dispatched to the location and the injured woman was evacuated from the spot in a helicopter. She was transferred to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for further treatment.