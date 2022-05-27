Abu Dhabi: Following guidance from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further improve services for citizens, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council on Friday paid an inspection visit to Khalifa Social Square.
The facility is part of Municipal Community Centre and the first community arena dedicated to hosting events and initiatives to engage with Khalifa City residents. The arena was constructed over six months across 55,000 square metres to respond to the needs of the community.
Sheikh Hazza said the current phase of community development requires all to redouble efforts as one team to fulfil the vision of Sheikh Mohamed as well as his keenness to provide everything that would improve the quality of life of the population.
Model city
In addition, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest developments and projects at Municipal Community Centre, as well as the milestones achieved in its path towards upgrading services in Khalifa City. The visit included examining many of the social axes of the Municipal Community Centre, including: the implementation of a general model city framework, the unified control programme, performance governance, community services, community lands trust and infrastructure projects.
He also met a team of volunteers from Khalifa City, who contributed to the transfer of ideas and proposals from community members to Municipal Community Centre. Sheikh Hazza also expressed gratitude and appreciation for their efforts that contributed to the development of the city, helping to fulfil the aspirations of the community and further improve quality of life.