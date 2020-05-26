Girl's brother remains missing in one of three incidents in Wadi Al Helo

Car swept away in Wadi Al Helo, two men are missing Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An Emirati girl died and one of her two brothers remains missing after their car was swept away by floods in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah on Tuesday evening.

Another brother was rescued along with his father in one of three separate incidents of cars being swept away during the day.

The Eastern Region Police Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police rescued eight Emiratis, including a woman who is in critical condition in hospital.

Searches are underway for three others.

Car swept away by flash floods in Sharjah Supplied

The rescue operations were carried out under the supervision of Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police.

Civil Defence, the Air Wing Department of the General Department of Security Support in the Ministry of Interior, Search and Rescue, and National Ambulance joined efforts to find out the missing people.

The police operation room received the first report at 5.25pm, that a car with three young Emiratis had drifted while entering the valley despite the road being closed for safety reasons.

Specialised teams were able to find one of the three young men, while the searching for the other two is ongoing.

Search and rescue efforts underway in Wadi Al Helo Supplied

The second report was received at 6.50pm, of an Emirati family’s car, including three children (a girl and two boys) being swept away in the valley.

The girl was later found dead, while the search is ongoing for one of her brothers.

The other brother was rescued an is in good health. The father was also found after a painstaking search is receiving treatment in hospital.