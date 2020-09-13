Dubai: A public transport bus caught fire in Dubai’s Al Karama area, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Sunday evening. The fire has been controlled and no injuries were reported, it added.
The fire erupted not far from Burjuman shopping mall in Dubai around 5.30pm on Sunday, sending thick black smoke billowing into the evening sky.
Clips on social media appear to show the vehicle in flames near Spinney’s supermarket in the vicinity.