Dubai: A fire broke out in a residential tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Tuesday, Gulf News learned.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the minor blaze was in a residential apartment and brought under control within 20 minutes. Residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure and no casualties have been reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the fire happened in two apartments on the right corner of the tower.
“I can literally smell it burning from so far away. Many police patrols and civil defence vehicles in the area,” Sarwat Naseer, a resident in nearby tower told Gulf News.
More details to follow.