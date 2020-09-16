Dubai: A fire erupted at Al Quoz Industrial area in Dubai, Gulf News learnt.
Thick black smoke raised from the area while firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire.
The command room at the Dubai Civil Defence received an emergency call at 1:17pm on Wednesday about a fire in a warehouse at Al Quoz Industrial Area 3.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, firefighters from Al Quoz fire station are working to extinguish the fire and prevent the spread of the blaze to other warehouses.
According to a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire was brought under control at 2:15pm without any injuries or deaths.
The warehouse contained plastic and paper items.