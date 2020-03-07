All eight transferred to hospital after getting stuck on peak

Abu Dhabi: Eight people were rescued and evacuated from mountains of Khor Fakkan on Friday morning by the National Centre of Search and Rescue, the centre said.

A communication was received in the operations room of the National Research and Rescue Centre at 9am on Friday stating that there were eight people stuck in the mountain peak in Khor Fakkan.

However they were rescued and transferred to Khor Fakkan Hospital for treatment.

The centre carried out the operation in cooperation with the Eastern Region Police, Civil Defence, and the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority.

The site location of these people were determined by research and rescue teams and choppers were sent to evacuate them.