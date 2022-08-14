Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was lit up with the Pakistani national flag on Sunnday to celebrate country’s Independence Day on August 14.
Burj Khalifa said on Twitter, “Burj Khalifa commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day, wishing the republic peace and prosperity”
Earlier in the day, the Pakistani flag was raised at the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion.
Pakistani expats, including children, braved the extreme dust storm on a holiday to witness their country’s flag being raised on Sunday morning.
At the Dubai event, Independence Day messages from Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out by Gayan Chand, Deputy Consul General and Head of Chancery.