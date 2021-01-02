Dubai: The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on Friday announced the global release of ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’, a new iconic song that celebrates what makes Dubai one of the best cities in the world.
Ya Salam Ya Dubai was created as a musical tribute to the ever evolving, ever captivating city of Dubai. The remake merges the two hit singles by Rashed Al Majed - Dubai Kawkab Aakhar (Lyricist: Anwar Al Meshiri, Composer: Ahmad Al-Harmi), launched during the 25th edition of DSF, and Dubai Danat Al Donia (Lyricist: Aref Al Khaja, Composer: Khaled Nasser) which was released for the very first edition of DSF in 1996.
The English version of the song has been written by RedOne and Pat Devine. The song's versions have been modernised to appeal to music lovers and Dubai residents of all demographic categories. Distributed by Platinum Records, the launch was on New Year's Day as part of the 26th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
The music video is also a tribute in itself, directed by David Zannie and featuring iconic Dubai landmarks including Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, the Historical District, Dubai Water Canal, Coca-Cola Arena, Miracle Garden, Museum of Digital Art, La Mer, Ce La Vie restaurant, Jadaf Waterfront, Brass Monkey on Bluewaters Island, The Beach by Meraas and Dubai Creek Harbour.
Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “With Ya Salam Ya Dubai, we can truly celebrate how far Dubai has come to be a leading international destination recognised around the world. In a relatively short time period, the city has innovated and adapted to changing tourism trends and the evolving global travel industry, achieving countless milestones, launching world-class landmarks and hosting successful events that continue to attract global attention and visitation. Dubai continues to defy expectations and we are very fortunate to have had a decisive leadership who leveraged a swift response to COVID-19 that allows the city to continue welcoming visitors from around the world safely into the new year.”
- Inputs from Dubai Media Office