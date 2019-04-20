Dulquer Salmaan Image Credit: Supplied

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is in town and his fans have gone into a frenzy. At a Dubai mall to promote his upcoming film, 'Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha', Salmaan was welcomed with a loud cheer from his fans in UAE, some of whom had made their way all the way from Ajman just to catch a glimpse of their hero, on Saturday.

When asked what they liked about Salmaan, Jamzad Nijam said the actor was his role model. Shebin A Kader said he was in awe of Salmaan’s acting and talent, while others such as Jamsheer, Rinshad and Valeedbabu. K said they want to be just like him. Sure enough the energy at the China section of Ibn Battuta mall was palpable as fans waited for Salmaan to take the stage along with the rest of the 'Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha' cast.

Video by: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

The 32-year-old actor Salmaan works predominantly in Malayalam cinema, but has appeared in some Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well. The son of actor Mammootty, Dulquer graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University and worked as a business manager before pursuing a career in acting.

After a three-month acting course at the Barry John Acting Studio, he made his debut in the 2012 action drama Second Show, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Ustad Hotel' (2012).

Next came the commercial success of the comedy 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi' (2013) and the thriller 'Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi'(2013). Then, Salmaan appeared in the Tamil romantic comedy 'Vaayai Moodi Pesavum' (2014). He then starred in the ensemble romantic drama 'Bangalore Days' (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. He achieved further success in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's critically and commercially successful romance 'O Kadhal Kanmani' (2015). Subsequently, Salmaan garnered acclaim for portraying the title role in the 2015 romantic drama Charlie, which won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.