Dubai: A German rider in his 50s was airlifted to hospital after his off-road bike overturned in the desert in Dubai, police said on Sunday.
“In a swift response, #DubaiPolice Air Wing airlifts a biker to Rashid Hospital after being involved in an overturn accident in the ‘Margham’ desert in Dubai,” Dubai Police tweeted.
The Air Rescue Centre of the Air Wing of Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, rushed to transfer the seriously injured person.
Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, acting director of Dubai Police Air Wing, said that a report was received by the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre, stating that a sand bike had overturned in the Margham area.
With the normal ambulance finding it difficult to access the location, he was airlifted by Dubai Police air ambulance.
Always ready
Col Pilot Al Mazrouei stressed the round-the-clock readiness of the Air Wing Centre crew to respond immediately to all emergency communications, and to respond to the call for various tasks and places, in addition to search and rescue missions that require searching for those who have lost their way in the desert, to ensure the safety of community members and save their lives.