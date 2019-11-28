Incident happened near Exit 93 just after midnight on Thursday morning

Umm Al Quwain: A truck driver was burnt to death and two others were injured when their vehicles caught fire after crash on Emirates Road in Umm Al Quwain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after midnight and involved three trucks near Exit 93.

The deceased was a 25-year-old man from India.

Police said they were alerted to the incident just after midnight, which left two of the trucks on fire with the drivers still inside.

The accident resulted in the death of one of the drivers as a result of the fire, which also destroyed two of the trucks.

“The fire started after three trucks were involved in a collision,” said a police spokesperson. “One of the drivers burned to death while the other two received minor injuries and were transported to hospital.”