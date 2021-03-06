Ajman: The local team of crises, disasters and emergencies in Ajman, in coordination with Ajman Police and the Department of Economic Development, closed a shopping centre that had offered discounts, which caused overcrowding among shoppers, while not taking the necessary COVID-19 preventive measures and receiving what exceeded the capacity of shoppers in the shop.
The mall was also fined Dh5,000 for violating the directives issued regarding the application of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Crisis, Disasters and Emergency Team called on shopkeepers in the emirate to adhere to all preventive measures, and to adhere to the decisions issued to confront the pandemic, limit the spread of the epidemic and reduce the number of infected cases, stressing not negligence in taking firm and strict measures on all violating establishments in this regard, to ensure the safety of community members.