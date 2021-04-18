Abu Dhabi: Motorists must make sure to slow down at pedestrian crossings or face a Dh500 fine and six black points.
The Abu Dhabi Police issued fresh warnings urging motorists to prioritise pedestrians at designated crossings. This includes being attentive, and slowing down adequately to allow pedestrians to cross safely.
A video released on social media shows two cyclists crossing the road at a zebra crossing, yet one is knocked over by a van that failed to slow down in time. The video was released as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign to create traffic safety awareness. The Police regularly releases video clips of hazardous road behaviours in a bid to warn road users of the consequences.