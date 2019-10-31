Car plunges off multi-storey car park at Dubai Airport cargo village Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: An Asian man died when his car plunged from the third floor of cargo village parking area at Dubai airport, Dubai police said on Thursday.

Brigadier Saif mohair Al Mazroui, director of Traffic Department in Dubai police, said that police received the emergency call at 8am about car fell from parking lots at cargo village.

“Initial reports revealed that the car reversed to the back and fell. The driver was killed,” Brig Al mazroui said.

Dubai police said that the accident is still under investigation to know the circumstances behind the accident and why the driver reversed back.