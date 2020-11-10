Ras Al Khaimah: Two Indian fishermen were injured when a fishing boat exploded at the Ghaleilah port in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred at about 8.30am.
The fishermen suffered moderate injuries and were transferred to a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
Ahmad Al Mahboubi, hospital director, said they received the two patients who were now in a stable condition.
Khalifa Al-Muhairi, head of the Ras Al Khaimah Fishermen Association, said the fishermen informed the association that the accident occurred after two Indian men were changing the battery. He warned fishermen about the dangers of fishing boat accidents at sea and called for regular maintenance of boats.
Authorities are investigating the incident.