Modhesh
t’s that time of the year once again as Modhesh World throws its doors open to liven up the summer months with some unalloyed fun and laughter for the little ones. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Summer has become more interesting with the vibrant, fun-filled Modhesh World that returns to fill our lives with activities, entertainment and pure good times. There’s something for everyone who’s a child at heart — from immersive experiences and live entertainment to loads of rides and thrilling theme-based experiences that are sure to make the spirits stay cool right up to August 17. Gulf News Staff Photographer Virendra Saklani captures the many facets of this much-awaited annual event that is now in its 18th edition and is an indispensable part of Dubai’s summer calender.

Video: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Modhesh
Modhesh entertains families visiting Modhesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Children soak up the fun at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families watch parades at Modesh World. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Children soak up the fun at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families watch parades at Modesh World. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Children soak up the fun at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
