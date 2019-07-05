Summer has become more interesting with the vibrant, fun-filled Modhesh World that returns to fill our lives with activities, entertainment and pure good times. There’s something for everyone who’s a child at heart — from immersive experiences and live entertainment to loads of rides and thrilling theme-based experiences that are sure to make the spirits stay cool right up to August 17. Gulf News Staff Photographer Virendra Saklani captures the many facets of this much-awaited annual event that is now in its 18th edition and is an indispensable part of Dubai’s summer calender.