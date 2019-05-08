The ship was loaded with 6,000 gallons of diesel, 120 vehicles and 300 tyres

The Sharjah fire fighters rescued a crew of 13 Indians belonging to a ship that caught fire at Khalid Port on Wednesday morning.

Major Hani Al Naqbi, Director of Media and public Relation Department at Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the ship was loaded with 6,000 gallons of diesel, 120 vehicles and 300 tyres – all the cargo were gutted in the massive fire.

The police operations room received a call about the fire around 6.44am and firefighters rushed to the site and controlled the blaze at 7.25am.

Cooling down operation is ongoing.