Vazir Group is an immigration advisory boutique that helps you secure your future and access global opportunities. It works with specialists and experts in some of the world’s most attractive destinations to create immigration solutions that break down barriers and connect you with the world.

With Vazir Group, you never walk alone. Its expert consultants support you at each step of your journey until you reach your new home.

Trusted, confidential, personalised

Vazir Group does things differently. It doesn’t believe in mass market and doesn’t make promises it can’t keep. Its goal is to make you feel at home the minute you walk through its doors. It maintains this high level of personalisation and customised solution provision throughout your relocation journey.

Vazir Group only offers selective programmes whose quality it believes in, and those that offer high rates of success. Its relocation destinations are hand-picked based on results and the benefits they offer.

The group specialises in rapidly achievable programmes requiring reasonable investments. Its programmes don’t just relocate you but ensure that you have access to new opportunities and potential for business growth where you land.

Transparent

Its teams are professional and transparent from the very start, and realistic about the avenues available to you. This helps the group honestly identify and overcome possible concerns, which translates into very high rates of success for its clients.