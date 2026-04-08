Dubai: Following a night of missile alerts and successful air defence interceptions, a two-week ceasefire is now in effect across the region. From plunging oil prices to UAE universities aid to students, here is everything residents need to know today.

President Donald Trump announced he has agreed to suspend US bombing and other attacks on bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure in Iran for two weeks. Describing the pause as a "double sided CEASEFIRE," Trump said the decision followed direct talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Israel has agreed to participate in the two-week ceasefire , according to a senior White House official. The announcement came just before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Iran's foreign minister confirmed that passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be permitted for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran officially confirmed Tehran's acceptance of the temporary ceasefire, pausing military operations while diplomatic negotiations continue in Islamabad.

UAE residents received a mobile alert confirming the situation is now safe following earlier warnings of potential missile threats. Air defense systems successfully intercepted incoming threats. Authorities have now cleared residents to resume normal activities while following official channels for updates.

Abu Dhabi authorities responded to a fire at the Habshan gas-processing facility . Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of personnel. Officials stated that while the situation is being managed, further updates on production impact will be provided as they become available.

Markets reacted sharply to the ceasefire in early Asian trade . US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tumbled 16.56% to $96.39 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 15.89% to $93.38. Global stock markets have rallied significantly following news that the Strait of Hormuz will temporarily reopen.

The UAE has introduced measures to limit the impact of rising fuel prices on consumer goods, according to Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei. A mechanism is now in place to prevent unjustified price hikes in supermarkets and supply chains caused by the recent regional volatility.

Following the cancellation of school board examinations (CBSE, British Curriculum, IB) across the UAE due to regional tensions, universities have pivoted admission processes online. Institutions are introducing flexible measures to ensure that Grade 12 and Year 13 students are not penalized by the assessment restructuring.

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