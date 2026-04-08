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US‑Israel war with Iran, day 40: What UAE residents need to know on April 8

Here is a breakdown of the major developments from Day 40 of the Middle East conflict

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US‑Israel war with Iran, day 40: What UAE residents need to know on April 8

Dubai: Following a night of missile alerts and successful air defence interceptions, a two-week ceasefire is now in effect across the region. From plunging oil prices to UAE universities aid to students, here is everything residents need to know today.

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Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire with Iran

President Donald Trump announced he has agreed to suspend US bombing and other attacks on bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure in Iran for two weeks. Describing the pause as a "double sided CEASEFIRE," Trump said the decision followed direct talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Israel joins the ceasefire pause

Israel has agreed to participate in the two-week ceasefire, according to a senior White House official. The announcement came just before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Iran confirms ceasefire agreement

Iran's foreign minister confirmed that passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be permitted for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran officially confirmed Tehran's acceptance of the temporary ceasefire, pausing military operations while diplomatic negotiations continue in Islamabad.

UAE residents told situation is safe after emergency alert

UAE residents received a mobile alert confirming the situation is now safe following earlier warnings of potential missile threats. Air defense systems successfully intercepted incoming threats. Authorities have now cleared residents to resume normal activities while following official channels for updates.

Fire breaks out at Habshan gas facility in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities responded to a fire at the Habshan gas-processing facility. Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of personnel. Officials stated that while the situation is being managed, further updates on production impact will be provided as they become available.

Oil plunges, Asian stocks soar on ceasefire news

Markets reacted sharply to the ceasefire in early Asian trade. US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tumbled 16.56% to $96.39 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 15.89% to $93.38. Global stock markets have rallied significantly following news that the Strait of Hormuz will temporarily reopen.

UAE steps in to limit fuel cost impact on consumer goods

The UAE has introduced measures to limit the impact of rising fuel prices on consumer goods, according to Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei. A mechanism is now in place to prevent unjustified price hikes in supermarkets and supply chains caused by the recent regional volatility.

Board exams cancelled — UAE universities move to support students

Following the cancellation of school board examinations (CBSE, British Curriculum, IB) across the UAE due to regional tensions, universities have pivoted admission processes online. Institutions are introducing flexible measures to ensure that Grade 12 and Year 13 students are not penalized by the assessment restructuring.

Follow the latest developments on our US-Israel war on Iran live blog.
Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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