Dubai: Dubai Police handled 1,342,262 transactions through its smart service channels since January, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director-general of artificial intelligence at Dubai Police, said on Saturday.
He added that 758,078 of these transactions were processed through Dubai Police’s official website, while 524,069 transactions were done via the force’s smart app for iOS and Android devices. Meanwhile Dubai Police Smart Police Stations (SPS) processed 60,216 transactions during the same period.
24/7 service
Brig Al Razooqi reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on ensuring the “highest levels of community happiness through providing the most innovative smart police services” to members of the public so they can obtain services “efficiently and conveniently around the clock”. He said Dubai Police’s official website and smart app are available 24/7 to provide customers with “top-notch and fast criminal and community-based services”.
Brig Al Razooqi said SPS in all of its editions, such as Drive-Thru, Walk-in, aims to provide services that contribute to “enhancing the sense of safety and security among community members and raising the quality of life as well as contributing to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world”.