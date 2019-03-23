Abu Dhabi: The US Special Olympics Team departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport’s US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance facility, the only one of its kind in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, on Friday.

The team, consisting of 305 athletes, 30 coaches and 10 medical providers, enjoyed a seamless departure through the US Customs Preclearance process prior to boarding an Etihad Airways flight. Preclearance leads to faster connections and the ability to exit the airport immediately upon landing in the US.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our one-of-a-kind US CBP facility has allowed the US team to avoid lengthy queues upon arrival in the US and their baggage has been checked through to their final destination.”