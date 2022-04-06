Abu Dhabi: American expats in the UAE have to file taxes by April 18, the US missions have said in a joint advisory.
“Your worldwide income is subject to US income tax, regardless of where you reside,” the US Embassy and Consulate in the UAE said in a tax season reminder posted on the website of the embassy.
“The US Embassy would like to remind US citizens that they are required to file their federal income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by April 18, 2022. If you are a US citizen or resident alien living or travelling outside the United States, you generally are required to file income tax returns, estate tax returns, and gift tax returns, and pay estimated tax in the same way as those residing in the United States,” the mission stated.
The American expats living in the UAE have also been asked to visit the IRS website for US taxpayers living abroad and links to further guidance are also provided. They can also contact the Embassy or the Consulate for further assistance.