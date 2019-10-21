DUBAI

The Emirates NBD Unity Run and Unity Village will take place on November 15, 7am to 3pm, at the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The event includes a fun 3km walk followed by a 10km run. Trophies will be awarded to the top rankers in the run, special spot prizes for participants in the walk have also been arranged.

People of determination and their companions may also participate free of charge.

The Unity Village will be a festive fare and include family activities, the ARTE Market, sporting displays by Special Olympics UAE and Paralympics UAE, a mass participation school dance competition, art displays, kid’s bouncy castles, kids’ activities as well as food trucks and refreshments.

In celebration of the UAE Year of Tolerance, the Village will showcase international cultural pavilions from around the world, organised by embassies, consulates and cultural groups based in the UAE.

A symbolic Tolerance Tree planting ceremony will also be held.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mansoor bin Mohammad bin Rashid al Maktoum, chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative.

It actively supports the Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Emirates Red Crescent.

Last year, over 5,000 people of all abilities took part in thr run.

Ruth Dickinson, event director, said, “This year’s Emirates NBD Unity Run is a special celebration of the UAE Year of Tolerance and brings together the community highlighting the wonderful diversity of people living in the UAE. The event is part of the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge and participating is a fun way to get the whole community included in the movement whilst supporting people of determination and the cause for tolerance and inclusion.”

For registration and tickets for the Emirates NBD Unity Run 2019, go to:

http://unityrun.ae/register-now.html

https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/emirates-nbd-unity-run-2019

https://www.premieronline.com/event/emirates_nbd_unity_run_2019_4530