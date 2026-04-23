For Mai Wong, who has called Dubai home for 16 years, the evening was about bringing her father out into the city. "My father is already 80 years old and I wanted him to come here and experience this type of special event and to get some energy," she said, watching him stride ahead of the group at a pace that drew more than a few second glances. "I think this event is very motivating and very helpful in general. It helps people connect and get out of their houses."