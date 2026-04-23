From cyclists to families, Dubai Autodrome is turning into a weekly community hub
Dubai: On a Wednesday evening at Dubai Autodrome, an 80-year-old man walks briskly ahead of his daughter, lapping the circuit with more energy than people half his age.
Nearby, a 13-year-old cyclist carves through the track he has been dreaming of riding for years. A triathlete spots a friend, then another, then another, until the circuit starts to feel less like a racetrack and more like a reunion.
This is what Dubai Police had in mind.
Launched earlier this month, the initiative opens Dubai Autodrome to the public every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 10pm, inviting residents of all ages and fitness levels to walk, jog, cycle, skate or simply show up.
More than 2,000 people turned out for last week's event alone, and the numbers speak to something that goes well beyond fitness.
For many who came out, the night carried a sense of nostalgia. The Autodrome had hosted similar open sessions years ago before they quietly stopped. Coach Krisztina Vaczi remembered it well. "Last time we were here was around 2018, and it was also open to the public back then," she said. "Right now it is a great opportunity for coaches and groups to get together, have a group session and also just reconnect with the community."
Cyclist Omar, 33, who runs a bike shop in Dubai, had a similar reaction. "I remember this event from a long long time ago and now they have brought it back," he said. "It brings the community together on a Wednesday, which is really cool. We see all our cycling friends and it also has more of a racing vibe, so when we come here we get super excited to ride fast and hard."
He paused before adding what makes the venue itself so special. "The most special thing about riding at the Autodrome is feeling like you are a supercar."
Gulf News visited the track yesterday evening and found a crowd that couldn't be easily categorised. Baby strollers rolled alongside road bikes. Roller skaters wove past joggers. Skateboarders shared space with triathletes working through interval sessions on the circuit's inclines.
MJ Laurico, a triathlete part of the Dubai triathlon team who has lived in Dubai for nearly 20 years, looked around the track and saw her entire community gathered in one place. "You have all your sports friends here, your colleagues, your friends and everyone here is like my family," she said. "It feels like home. And you can see lots of kids as well, and that they have opened it to roller skaters too."
For Mai Wong, who has called Dubai home for 16 years, the evening was about bringing her father out into the city. "My father is already 80 years old and I wanted him to come here and experience this type of special event and to get some energy," she said, watching him stride ahead of the group at a pace that drew more than a few second glances. "I think this event is very motivating and very helpful in general. It helps people connect and get out of their houses."
Martin Nikolenko, 13, who has been cycling since the age of eight, caught the spirit of the evening quite well. He got into the sport through triathlon, fell in love with the community around it, and has been waiting for a chance to ride the Autodrome for years.
"I feel like it is such a cool opportunity to be riding around Dubai Autodrome after quite a few years of waiting," he said. "With the help of Dubai Police, I have been really grateful for this and I am really happy that they did this for us."
He is already looking ahead. Word has it that races may be coming to the circuit. Martin says he will be first in line to sign up.
Alongside the physical activity, Dubai Police has woven in a broader programme of community events. Participants have received UAE flags as part of the Proud of the UAE campaign, and the evenings also feature a painting area, police dog shows, equestrian activities for children, musical performances and talks for families.
Organisers describe the initiative as part of wider efforts to foster happiness and community engagement, bringing individuals, families and groups together in a shared space.
The next events take place on 22 and 29 April, from 7pm to 10pm at Dubai Autodrome. No prior fitness level is required and you can just show up.