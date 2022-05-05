Abu Dhabi Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the decision to unify the Armed Forces was a crucial and historical milestone in the nation’s journey.

In his speech to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE’s military journal, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day, Lt. General Hamad Al Rumaithi said, ‘’We are proud of our Armed Forces’ advanced and distinguished performance, especially through its self-development capabilities, and for investing in human capital, as well as special attention given to developing military institutes and academies that match their international counterparts in terms of curricula and training methods.’’

05th May 2011 - Lt Gen Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff at UAE Armed Forces. – WAM

The Chief of Staff’’s full speech is as follows:

‘’On this glorious day, the nation is celebrating one of the key milestones of our national history, the anniversary of the unification of our Armed Forces, and we remember, with pride and appreciation, the role of the Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other Founding Leaders, who realised the importance of establishing a military force to protect the country.

The unification of the UAE Armed Forces was a wise, early lesson in patriotism and awareness of the critical role of national armies in protecting the security, stability and territories of countries facing challenges and foreign threats. The UAE’s leadership has continued this approach by enhancing the country’s armament capabilities and combat expertise.

Historical milestone

The decision to unify the Armed Forces was a crucial and historical milestone in the nation’s journey. The UAE Armed Forces is a significant source of national coherence connected to citizens by a sacred vow, which is protecting the UAE and its flag and values, underscored by the performance of the Armed Forces during their combat, humanitarian and relief duties. Unified on 6 May, 1976, to protect our country and people, the UAE Armed Forces have become an advanced military force equipped with the latest weapons and the best combat expertise, enabling it to address present and future challenges. Our Armed Forces are capable of establishing peace, strengthening stability, protecting security and actively collaborating with friendly armies to rebuild countries in post-conflict and post-crisis situations.

Foreign missions

History has well documented the contributions of our brave Armed Forces and their competence during foreign missions, whether in peacekeeping or providing aid and humanitarian assistance in areas of conflict. We are proud of our Armed Forces’ advanced and distinguished performance, especially through its self-development capabilities, and for investing in human capital, as well as special attention given to developing military institutes and academies that match their international counterparts in terms of curricula and training methods. In addition, our Armed Forces have also shown keenness to enhance their capabilities through conducting joint exercises with the armed forces of friendly countries.

Proud of martyrs

On this special national occasion, we proudly commemorate the martyrs of our Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country and its noble values and principles and protecting regional and global peace and security. We also extend our thanks and gratitude to the heroes of the Armed Forces and laud their patriotism and loyalty, and their dedication to honour their pledge to armour our homeland.

Leaders hailed