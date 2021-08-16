Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated precautionary measures and operating capacity at various entities in the emirate, Hotels can operate at 100 per cent capacity while shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues can run at 80 per cent capacity.
Different forms of public transport can operate at 75 per cent capacity.
Wedding halls and events halls can go up to 60 per cent, provided that the total number does not exceed 300 people in wedding halls.
The committee has called on residents to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing of two metres and wear masks.
Inspection campaigns will be intensified to ensure adherence to protocols.
The decision is aligned with Umm Al Quwain’s strategy to combat the pandemic effectively.
Attendance at all events, exhibitions, activities and events, including sports, cultural, social and artistic, is restricted to those who have received the vaccine.