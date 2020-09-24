Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ), established in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing business addresses in the MENA region with a host of licences, warehouse and office options for industries and manufacturers, multinationals, SMEs, micro businesses and start-ups.
This Free Zone, earlier known as Ahmed Bin Rashid Port and Free Zone, operates under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.
UAQ Free Trade Zone which serves as a growth engine for SMEs through innovative incentives and flexible finance options, has had the distinction of being the Winner of the Qadat Al Tagheer Award for the “Best Free Zone for Startups and SMEs” at the 5th UAE - India Economic Forum (UIEF) in 2019.
The recently launched Business LYTE Packages — with an exclusive up-to 50 per cent government subsidy on set-up cost and over 1,500 business options through tailored start-up plans — create a low-risk launch-pad for international businesses in these challenging times
The Free Zone, which has always focused on building a great business climate for SMEs and entrepreneurs who want to enjoy all the benefits of setting up their business in the UAE with the best value for their money, offers budget-friendly business licences; highly competitive land, warehouse and office rents; end-to-end advisory services; consistent pricing, scalable leasing options and transparent transactions.
UAQ FTZ also nurtures strategic partnerships with key organisations, industries, services and geographies to help investors.
